Reviewing SENSIO Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNIOF) and Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

SENSIO Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNIOF – Get Free Report) and Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of SENSIO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Velo3D shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Velo3D shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SENSIO Technologies and Velo3D, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SENSIO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Velo3D 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

Velo3D has a consensus target price of $3.85, indicating a potential upside of 80.75%.

This table compares SENSIO Technologies and Velo3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SENSIO Technologies N/A N/A N/A Velo3D 41.07% -62.99% -36.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SENSIO Technologies and Velo3D’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SENSIO Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) N/A Velo3D $80.76 million 5.08 $10.02 million $0.14 15.22

Velo3D has higher revenue and earnings than SENSIO Technologies. SENSIO Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Velo3D, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Velo3D beats SENSIO Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SENSIO Technologies

SENSIO Technologies Inc. develops and markets stereoscopic technologies for consumer electronics, digital broadcasting, digital cinema, and semiconductor markets. It offers SENSIO Hi-Fi 3D that renders fidelity to the originally-captured images for 3D content delivered over cable, satellite, or the Internet; SENSIO 3D Encoder family solutions for encoding stereoscopic 3D signals into frame-compatible formats; and SENSIO 3D Decoder family solutions for decoding frame-compatible 3D formats. The company also provides SENSIO Autodetect that provides automatic format detection without the need for end-user intervention; and SENSIO Noise Reducer that is designed to remove video noises, including discrete cosine transfer artifacts and various random noises, as well as offers content solutions comprising 3DGO!, a 3D video-on-demand service. It has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Velo3D

Velo3D, Inc. produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses. It offers Flow, a proprietary software platform, which scans part designs for geometrical features; Sapphire and Sapphire XC printers; Assure, a quality control software platform that includes process metrologies; and Intelligent Fusion, an underlying manufacturing process that unifies and manages the information flow, sensor data, and the advanced printing technology for precision control of the entire print. The company also provides support services. Its customers range from small- and medium-sized enterprises to Fortune 500 companies in the space, aviation, defense, energy, and industrial markets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

