Reviewing TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) & Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) and Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

TD SYNNEX pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Avnet pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. TD SYNNEX pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Avnet pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TD SYNNEX has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Avnet has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Avnet is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TD SYNNEX and Avnet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TD SYNNEX $62.34 billion 0.15 $651.31 million $7.02 14.13 Avnet $24.31 billion 0.18 $692.38 million $9.10 5.27

Risk and Volatility

Avnet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TD SYNNEX. Avnet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TD SYNNEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

TD SYNNEX has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avnet has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TD SYNNEX and Avnet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TD SYNNEX 0 4 3 1 2.63 Avnet 2 2 0 0 1.50

TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus price target of $108.27, indicating a potential upside of 9.19%. Avnet has a consensus price target of $44.25, indicating a potential downside of 7.75%. Given TD SYNNEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TD SYNNEX is more favorable than Avnet.

Profitability

This table compares TD SYNNEX and Avnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD SYNNEX 1.10% 13.25% 3.68% Avnet 3.27% 17.71% 6.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of TD SYNNEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Avnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of TD SYNNEX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Avnet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avnet beats TD SYNNEX on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components. It also provides systems design and rack integration, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly; and thermal testing, power-draw testing, burn-in, and quality and logistics support. In addition, the company offers outsourced fulfilment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; shipping documents generation, multi-level serial number tracking, and configured products and online order and shipment tracking, as well as turn-key logistics solutions. Further, it provides public cloud solutions in productivity and collaboration, IaaS, or Infrastructure as a Service, PaaS, or Platform as a Service, SaaS, or Software as a Service, security, mobility, IoT, and other hybrid solutions. Additionally, the company offers online services; provides net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters-of-credit backed financing and arrangement; and leases products and provides device-as-a-service, as well as offers direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, national and regional trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and web-based marketing. It serves value-added resellers, corporate resellers, government resellers, system integrators, direct marketers, retailers, and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Corporation and changed its name to TD SYNNEX Corporation in September 2021. TD SYNNEX Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc., a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. It also offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. In addition, this segment provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, and systems and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent and innovative embedded display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. This segment serves various markets, such as automotive, medical, defense, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial, and digital editing. The Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and electronic and industrial automation components, as well as test and measurement products to engineers and entrepreneurs. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

