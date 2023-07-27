Reviewing ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) & AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG)

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) and AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of ZTE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of AmpliTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of AmpliTech Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ZTE and AmpliTech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTE 0 0 1 0 3.00 AmpliTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZTE and AmpliTech Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTE N/A N/A N/A $0.76 5.09 AmpliTech Group $19.40 million 1.10 -$680,000.00 ($0.13) -17.08

ZTE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AmpliTech Group. AmpliTech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ZTE and AmpliTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTE N/A N/A N/A AmpliTech Group -6.86% -4.37% -3.46%

Summary

ZTE beats AmpliTech Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer networks, core networks, server and storage, and other innovative technologies and product solutions. The Consumer Business segment is involved in the development, production and sale of home information terminal, smart phones, mobile internet terminals, and innovative fusion terminals, as well as provision of related software application and value-added services. The Government and Corporate Business segment focuses on providing informatization solutions for the government and corporations through the application of products, such as communications networks, Internet of Things, big data, and cloud computing. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains. It also provides specialty microwave block downconverters used as a test device on satellite access point antennas; specialty microwave 1:2 Tx protection switch panels that is used in satellite communication earth stations; desktop/benchtop and compact wideband power amplifiers used in SATCOM rack mount systems, as well as test equipment used in integrators and manufacturers of various communications systems, such as cellular base stations, simulators, and point to point wireless radios; and waveguide to coaxial adapters for SATCOM and satellite internet gateway systems. In addition, the company offers cryogenic amplifiers for quantum computing, medical, RF imaging, research and development, space communications, accelerators, radiometry, and telephony applications; and cryogenic and non-cryogenic 4g/5g small cell subsystems for high-speed networks and airline Wi-Fi systems. Further, it provides custom assembly designs and non-recurring engineering services on a project-by-project basis, as well as IC packaging and lids products. The company serves aerospace, government, defense, commercial satellite, and wireless industries through sales representatives and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and South Asia. AmpliTech Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

