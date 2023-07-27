Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 582.63 ($7.47).

Several analysts have commented on RMV shares. HSBC raised shares of Rightmove to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 530 ($6.80) to GBX 645 ($8.27) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 540 ($6.92) price objective for the company.

Rightmove Stock Performance

Shares of RMV stock opened at GBX 554 ($7.10) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,381.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.66. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 437.80 ($5.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 669 ($8.58). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 530.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 553.83.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

