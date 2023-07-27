Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $6.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Riskified Stock Performance

NYSE RSKD opened at $4.55 on Monday. Riskified has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $6.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $745.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Riskified by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,437 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 492,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 255,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,587,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,573,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 184,675 shares in the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile

)

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Further Reading

