Robert W. Baird Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $93.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FTNT. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortinet from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $77.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.42. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,447.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,591,985 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,934,000 after buying an additional 617,369 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fortinet by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after buying an additional 3,467,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,687,787,000 after buying an additional 527,129 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.