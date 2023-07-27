Robert W. Baird Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $410.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.55% from the stock’s previous close.

ODFL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.43.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $420.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.92. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $423.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

