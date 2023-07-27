Robert W. Baird Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $93.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $77.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,447.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,591,985 over the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Fortinet by 891.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,292 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

