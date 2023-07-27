Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Buys $54,486.11 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 9,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $54,486.11. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 636,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,756.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Richart Geygan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

On Monday, July 24th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 9,201 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $52,629.72.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 11,100 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $63,381.00.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of RMCF opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 27.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.