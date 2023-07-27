Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Buys $54,486.11 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 9,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $54,486.11. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 636,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,756.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Jeffrey Richart Geygan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 24th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 9,201 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $52,629.72.
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 11,100 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $63,381.00.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of RMCF opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 27.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.