Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Raised to $550.00 at Barclays

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $525.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.13.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $493.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $502.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $464.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,450 shares of company stock worth $695,366 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079,431 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $497,958,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $245,541,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

