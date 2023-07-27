Rosenblatt Securities Downgrades ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) to Neutral

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 4.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $99.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $54.93 and a twelve month high of $105.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at $51,648,818.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 158,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,083,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.