Rossmore Private Capital Has $53.84 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rossmore Private Capital reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 8.4% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $53,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $105.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $424.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.94 and a 200 day moving average of $109.28.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.