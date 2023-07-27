Roth Mkm Downgrades TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Neutral

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPIC. BTIG Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

TPI Composites stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $452.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

Insider Activity

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $404.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.20 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $212,105.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,139.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

