Royal Bank of Canada Raises Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $58.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Argus raised their price objective on Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Comerica from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Comerica Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of CMA opened at $53.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Comerica has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $87.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Comerica by 639.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

