Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$135.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$128.50 to C$135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the topic of several other reports. Fundamental Research set a C$134.43 price objective on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$135.71.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE RY opened at C$130.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$125.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$130.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$180.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$116.75 and a 1-year high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Free Report ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.88 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.0074977 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.79, for a total value of C$515,507.49.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

