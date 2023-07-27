Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Holdings Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,470.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,400 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after buying an additional 367,253 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 2.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $105.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

