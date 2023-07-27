RPM International (NYSE:RPM) PT Raised to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.90.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Stock Up 11.2 %

Shares of RPM opened at $104.05 on Thursday. RPM International has a 52 week low of $78.52 and a 52 week high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

About RPM International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,812 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in RPM International by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 30,407 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 473,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,519,000 after purchasing an additional 29,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1,905.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 24,031 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.