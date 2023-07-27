Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,747.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,857,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,714 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth $13,969,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,320.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 840,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 781,166 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 51.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,466,000 after purchasing an additional 723,179 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Stock Up 0.1 %

Sally Beauty stock opened at $12.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

