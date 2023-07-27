Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $550.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $500.00 to $550.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LRCX. Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.74.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $642.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.06. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $663.83.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,018.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,985 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $913,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

