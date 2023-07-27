Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $14.08 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $14.08 million and $4.29 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $3.09 or 0.00010491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

