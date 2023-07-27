Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SVV. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savers Value Village has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

NYSE:SVV opened at $24.11 on Monday. Savers Value Village has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $25.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Savers Value Village

In other Savers Value Village news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

