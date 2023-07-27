Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.29.
Savers Value Village Trading Up 0.7 %
SVV opened at $24.11 on Monday. Savers Value Village has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $25.48.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Savers Value Village Company Profile
Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.
