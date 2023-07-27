Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Insider Gavin Rennick Sells 18,000 Shares

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $57.67 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $33.43 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

