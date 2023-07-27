Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 938.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,283 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 11,443.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,889,000 after buying an additional 5,134,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,547,000 after buying an additional 2,752,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,794,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SLB opened at $57.67 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock worth $1,652,053 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

