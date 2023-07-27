Schlumberger Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 48,949 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 124% compared to the average volume of 21,807 call options.

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock worth $1,652,053. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after buying an additional 2,280,503 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,390,000 after buying an additional 925,143 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,470,473,000 after buying an additional 456,525 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,563,000 after buying an additional 1,507,106 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB opened at $57.67 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

