Scotiabank Cuts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$210.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$225.00 to C$210.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$228.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$220.22.

Intact Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

IFC stock opened at C$199.13 on Monday. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$181.30 and a one year high of C$209.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$199.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$197.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.94 by C$0.12. Intact Financial had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of C$5.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 12.7333333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.51%.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

