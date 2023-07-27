Scotiabank Cuts Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$53.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.00.

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$35.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 84.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.40 and a beta of 0.79. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$29.56 and a 52-week high of C$47.90.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.12. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of C$639.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$136.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 2.2486322 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

