SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the June 30th total of 405,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SCWorx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WORX opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36. SCWorx has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 24.70% and a negative net margin of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

