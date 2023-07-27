Seaport Res Ptn Comments on NextEra Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for NextEra Energy in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.88. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

