Seaport Res Ptn Comments on PPG Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $7.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.32. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PPG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

PPG opened at $146.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.15. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,601,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 21.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

