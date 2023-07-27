SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.22 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,578,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,578,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,471 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SEI Investments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

