Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Mark Vranesh Sells 2,306 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Mark Vranesh sold 2,306 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $23,083.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,604.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Vranesh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 26th, Mark Vranesh sold 7,733 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $77,716.65.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $15.00.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Semrush had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Semrush in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 30.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 75,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 103,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after acquiring an additional 207,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

