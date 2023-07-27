Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHO. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.94 billion.

