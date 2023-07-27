Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.49.

SHOP stock opened at $64.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a PE ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 2.02. Shopify has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average is $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

