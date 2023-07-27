Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to Outperform by Moffett Nathanson

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $76.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s previous close.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.49.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $64.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a PE ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 2.02. Shopify has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $71.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 409,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,481,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 994,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,218,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

