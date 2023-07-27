Short Interest in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Grows By 359.9%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, an increase of 359.9% from the June 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

YI stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. 111 has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $265.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.91.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $538.29 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 111 by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 111 by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 111 during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of 111 during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of 111 by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 41,321 shares during the period.

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

