Short Interest in Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Declines By 75.0%

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ATGSF opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Autogrill has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74.

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company operates through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

