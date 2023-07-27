Short Interest in Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Declines By 75.0%

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Autogrill Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ATGSF opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Autogrill has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74.
About Autogrill
