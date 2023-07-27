Short Interest in Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Declines By 50.5%

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Fagron Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ARSUF opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Fagron has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97.
About Fagron
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fagron
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.