Short Interest in Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Declines By 50.5%

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Fagron Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ARSUF opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Fagron has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97.

About Fagron

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, delivers personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients worldwide. It operates in three segments: Essentials, Brands, and Compounding Services. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

