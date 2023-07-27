Short Interest in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Drops By 93.0%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of WBND stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.0861 dividend. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.
The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
