Short Interest in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Drops By 93.0%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WBND stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.0861 dividend. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Total Return ETF

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 257.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 76,842 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

