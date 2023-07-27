Short Interest in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Grows By 2,655.6%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 2,655.6% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.6 %
Wintrust Financial stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00.
About Wintrust Financial
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wintrust Financial
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.