Short Interest in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Grows By 2,655.6%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 2,655.6% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

