Short Interest in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Decreases By 65.3%

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the June 30th total of 14,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zenvia Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Zenvia stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Zenvia has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $35.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter. Zenvia had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zenvia will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zenvia

About Zenvia

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zenvia by 714.5% in the 1st quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 562,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zenvia in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zenvia by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zenvia by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Zenvia by 35.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the period. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

