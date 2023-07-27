Short Interest in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Decreases By 65.3%

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the June 30th total of 14,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Zenvia Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of Zenvia stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Zenvia has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $35.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.45.
Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter. Zenvia had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zenvia will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.
