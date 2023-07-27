Short Interest in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURAW) Grows By 400.0%

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zura Bio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zura Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $848,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zura Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in Zura Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zura Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zura Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000.

Zura Bio Price Performance

Shares of ZURAW stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40. Zura Bio has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.69.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

