SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of SGMA stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.99. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $8.20.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $93.22 million during the quarter.
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
