Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Lowered to $106.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 25.2 %

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $65.35 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $51.44 and a twelve month high of $95.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average is $64.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $124.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,683,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 7,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

