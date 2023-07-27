Simply Better Brands (OTCMKTS:PKANF) PT Raised to C$1.25 at Clarus Securities

Simply Better Brands (OTCMKTS:PKANF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Clarus Securities from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Simply Better Brands Stock Performance
PKANF opened at $0.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28. Simply Better Brands has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.45.
About Simply Better Brands
