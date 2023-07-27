SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential downside of 26.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SOFI. Morgan Stanley cut SoFi Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush lowered SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.73.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.72. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,049.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,653.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,049.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 499,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 124,223 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Articles

