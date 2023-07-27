Sonic Healthcare (SKHCF) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Free Report) is one of 64 public companies in the “Diagnostics & Research” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sonic Healthcare to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Sonic Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sonic Healthcare pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Diagnostics & Research” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 73.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.8% of Sonic Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of shares of all “Diagnostics & Research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of shares of all “Diagnostics & Research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonic Healthcare Competitors 5 47 95 0 2.61

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sonic Healthcare and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Diagnostics & Research” companies have a potential upside of 258.74%. Given Sonic Healthcare’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sonic Healthcare has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonic Healthcare and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Healthcare N/A N/A 24.33 Sonic Healthcare Competitors $493.83 million $30.29 million 363.83

Sonic Healthcare’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sonic Healthcare. Sonic Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Healthcare and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Sonic Healthcare Competitors -26.07% -4.63% -2.75%

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry. It also offers primary care medical services comprising general practice clinics, occupational health services, skin cancer clinics, after-hours general practice services, general practice IT solutions, and community-based healthcare services. The company operates in Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, Germany, Switzerland, New Zealand, Belgium, and internationally. Sonic Healthcare Limited was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

