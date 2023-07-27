Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $16,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after buying an additional 28,863 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 42,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 15,701 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $65.96.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SON. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

