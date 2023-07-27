Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SPPI. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SPPI opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.14. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $35,625.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 567,828 shares in the company, valued at $624,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 137.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,104,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 140,042 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 368.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 127,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 249,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 253,919 shares in the last quarter. 21.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology drug products. It offers ROLVEDON(Eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company develops Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations.

