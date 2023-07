Spiritus Mundi Plc (LON:SPMU) Insider Zaccheus Peh Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Spiritus Mundi Plc (LON:SPMU – Get Free Report) insider Zaccheus Peh bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £800 ($1,025.77).

Zaccheus Peh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spiritus Mundi alerts:

On Thursday, July 20th, Zaccheus Peh purchased 10,000 shares of Spiritus Mundi stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £400 ($512.89).

On Monday, July 17th, Zaccheus Peh purchased 20,000 shares of Spiritus Mundi stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £800 ($1,025.77).

On Wednesday, July 12th, Zaccheus Peh bought 20,000 shares of Spiritus Mundi stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £800 ($1,025.77).

On Monday, July 10th, Zaccheus Peh bought 30,000 shares of Spiritus Mundi stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £600 ($769.33).

Spiritus Mundi Price Performance

Shares of SPMU stock opened at GBX 3.50 ($0.04) on Thursday. Spiritus Mundi Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9.40 ($0.12).

Spiritus Mundi Company Profile

Spiritus Mundi Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and partner with businesses in the healthcare industry. It focuses on businesses in the pathology and laboratory testing, clinical diagnostics, and digital health in Europe and Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spiritus Mundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spiritus Mundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.